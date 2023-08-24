Concern over impact of Hollywood strike on TIFF 2023

Send this page to someone via email

With just a couple of weeks until the Toronto International Film Festival is underway, some are concerned it may not be the star-studded affair it typically promises to be.

For Antonio Meleca, a resolution can’t come soon enough to the labour dispute south of the border.

As of Thursday, Hollywood writers have been on the picket line for 115 days. SAG-AFTRA members went on strike more than a month ago.

“We feed the celebrities when they come into town. We’ve been doing it for 13 years now and it’s effecting us big time. It’s almost catastrophic,” said Meleca, who is the president and executive chef for Gourmet Craft & Catering.

Meleca’s company, which employs 30 people, relies heavily on the film and television industry.

Their credits include providing craft services on the sets of The Boys, Suits, Jack Reacher, and Star Trek.

Meleca built his business around the industry so what happens in Hollywood hits especially close to home. He’s also feeling the impact of food inflation.

“Once I make the contract for the TV show, I can’t change my prices. I’m committing to that price for the whole season of the show. Some shows go six, seven months,” he explained.

At TIFF hotspot, Windsor Arms hotel, president George Friedmann says while occupancy remains high, there is one area of concern.

“Where we’re in a bit of flux is those large-scale international events that typically hold their events here,” he told Global News.

“We’re still hoping for a settlement, we’re still hoping that something will ease up. Still another couple of weeks to go, so we’re sort of on standby.”