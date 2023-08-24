Menu

Crime

4 arrested after weapons, drugs seized during traffic stop in Bobcaygeon: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 5:14 pm
Drugs were seized and four people arrested following a traffic stop by OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Aug. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Drugs were seized and four people arrested following a traffic stop by OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Aug. 23, 2023. OPP
Four people face drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop in Bobcaygeon, Ont., early Wednesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 4 a.m., officers on patrol stopped a vehicle for a driving-related offence which prompted an investigation under the Liquor Licence Act.

Police determined the driver of the vehicle is currently prohibited from driving.

A search of the vehicle and individuals led to the discovery and seizure of weapons including a stun gun, brass knuckles and pepper spray along with a quantity of drugs including fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone, cocaine and alprazolam.

Three residents from Bobcaygeon — Aliza Hotchkins, 41, Preston Huges, 40, and Christopher Ferguson, 44 — along with Melissa Ferrier, 33, of Lindsay, Ont., were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferrier was also charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, driving a vehicle with liquor readily available and disobeying a stop sign.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

All four were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 28, OPP said Thursday.

