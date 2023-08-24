KW Art Hop makes second appearance in Waterloo Region in September

The KW Art Hop will make its second appearance in Waterloo Region in September, bringing a number of out-of-this-world artistic events to the tri-cities.

“Basically, it’s going to be super fun, unique time that’s different from any other arts festival, (at least) that I’ve ever attended,” said KW Famous head of Brand & Design, Robin Lindner, told Global News.

Lindner and her colleagues at KW Famous have been working on plans for the the KW Art Hop for months now. It has an outer space theme this year, with varying events take place across the region on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

“I think the whole idea behind this event is that everybody is creative and this is just a really unique space to come out, meet friends and try new things and all within the KW area,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The weekend showcase will feature a number of free and ticketed events. Things kick off Friday night with an outer space rooftop Concert from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., followed by an astral-projection party.

“That’ll be with the projection by Ahmri Vandeborne and a light deejay that’ll do kind of the projection to the music installation,” she explained. “We have released Moon Bean as the first feature artist for the Astral Projection Party. And the other artists will be basically any day now will be announced.”

On Saturday, Printapalooza will be at Gaukel Block in downtown Kitchener from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and SCULPTED which will run concurrently in the Waterloo Public Library Uptown Lot.

Both events will offer visitors a chance to purchase from a wide variety of vendors while there will be an opportunity to try your hand at pottery and listen to spoken word poets at the event in Waterloo.

At 1 p.m., those who prefer to get a little more active will be able to take part in a free break dance battle at the at Revive Karaoke Bar.

“Then the final party this year is going to be super cool,” she said of the event titled The Area 519 Party.

“It’s going to be meeting at the Catalyst 137, (AKA the Space Station for the event), then we’re going to take people out to a secret location party that’ll be somewhere in Cambridge,” she said. “And we’ll have lots of indoor-outdoor installations and lots of fun surprises.”

Story continues below advertisement

She would not give away too many of the details but did say there would be a live make-up artist on site, dancing, music as well as art installations from about 10 artists doing all different things.