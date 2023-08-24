Underwear donations appreciated, not needed: West Kelowna fire chief

As just another sign of the goodwill the community is feeling toward West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, a brief plea for patience ended in a donation of briefs.

“I’m doing fine for underwear. Thank you to those who sent it,” Brolund said during a Thursday update on wildfires that ravaged his community.

“Please don’t feel that that’s what I need because it’s not but, you know, it leads me to want to thank the public for their outpouring of support. It really is the fuel that keeps us all going.”

A day earlier, Brolund tried to explain he understood the frustrations of those who had been forced from their homes a week ago as the McDougall Creek wildfire swept into their neighbourhoods, with the simple line, “I’m running out of underwear, too, folks.”

While Brolund, who is also an evacuee, may not actually need more underwear, the appreciation is something he is welcoming with open arms.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being able to read your comments and cards that you’ve dropped off and see the signs outside the fire hall is what fuels my men and women as well as all of the men and women who are involved,” he said. “I want to thank you for that.”

Firefighters who have been here throughout the week from points across the province have also appreciated an outpouring of thanks shown through people gathering at night for a fire truck parade of sorts.

1:00 ‘I’m running out of underwear, too, folks’ West Kelowna fire chief understands evacuee frustrations all too well

Brolund said 32 fire engines were sent back to their communities over the last 24 hours.

“Based on improving fire conditions, working with our partners at the wildfire service, we’re able to arrange for the demobilization of structural resources,” Brolund said.

“The public needs to see that as a positive sign … I don’t have any unmet needs in that department. I actually need to be looking at returning these men and women to the communities that they came from.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brolund also offered an update on Poomba the pig, who survived the wildfire devastation that surrounded her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.

“My fire crews have adopted her, so she’s being well fed, well watered and is just happy as a pig could be there,” Brolund said.

7:05 West Kelowna fire chief on wildfire prevention

West Kelowna resident Keramia Lawrie, whose parents own the property, said Poomba’s survival story is nothing short of miraculous.

“She was kind of in the eye of the storm and she was unharmed. I mean, it’s just crazy that she survived, not because of the fire itself but of the heat and the smoke,” said Lawrie.

Lawrie said her father, Jeff Findlay, had tried to load Poomba and her sister pig, Miss Wilbur, into their truck for evacuation as the McDougall Creek wildfire advanced on the property last week. But they were too stubborn, and Findlay had to flee without them.

Story continues below advertisement

Poomba was later spotted by a helicopter pilot who threw some granola bars down to her. Now she’s made new friends with West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s crew.

-with files from CP