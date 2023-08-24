2 men charged with murder after Surrey assault victim dies

See more sharing options

Two men are facing murder charges after a man who was seriously assaulted in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood last week subsequently died.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to an area of King George Boulevard near the Central City mall around 11 p.m. Friday, to reports of a man walking around with a machete.

Police said the man reportedly struck a vehicle with the machete, prompting an altercation with two people inside.

Mounties arrived to find a 55-year-old man with “significant life-threatening injuries,” who was rushed to hospital.

Officers arrested Parminder Singh Brar, 31, and Simarpal Singh, 21, who were charged with aggravated assault over the weekend.

Police said the victim died in hospital Wednesday night, and both suspects have since been charged with second-degree murder and remain in custody.