Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged with murder after Surrey assault victim dies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 3:45 pm
Two men are facing murder charges after a man who was assaulted in Surrey died. View image in full screen
Two men are facing murder charges after a man who was assaulted in Surrey died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men are facing murder charges after a man who was seriously assaulted in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood last week subsequently died.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to an area of King George Boulevard near the Central City mall around 11 p.m. Friday, to reports of a man walking around with a machete.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police identify Granville Street stabbing victim'
Vancouver police identify Granville Street stabbing victim

Police said the man reportedly struck a vehicle with the machete, prompting an altercation with two people inside.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mounties arrived to find a 55-year-old man with “significant life-threatening injuries,” who was rushed to hospital.

Officers arrested Parminder Singh Brar, 31, and Simarpal Singh, 21, who were charged with aggravated assault over the weekend.

Police said the victim died in hospital Wednesday night, and both suspects have since been charged with second-degree murder and remain in custody.

 

 

More on Crime
SurreySecond Degree MurderSurrey RCMPIHITIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey homicideSurrey murderWhalleySurrey assaultKing George Boulevardsurey crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices