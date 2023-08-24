Fall construction season in greater Montreal area set to begin this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Not only does September mark a new school year, it’s also the start of a new construction season in Montreal.

The city of Montreal and Quebec’s transport ministry (MTQ) is warning commuters about upcoming construction and road closures this fall. The MTQ said there will be 51 sites in total across the greater Montreal area this fall and to plan ahead.

“It means going on Quebec 511, we strongly recommend public transit and they can subscribe to the Mobilité Montreal newsletter,” said MTQ spokesperson Louis-André Bertrand.

There are a few major closures to look out for starting this weekend. Portions of Highway 13 will be completely closed northbound between Samson/Notre-Dame/St-Martin and the 440.

Highway 40 West in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue will be down to one lane for the next three weekends. Commuters are asked to take Highway 20 instead.

Story continues below advertisement

At the St-Pierre interchange, the ramp from Highway 138 eastbound to Highway 20 westbound and to Dorval and the airport will be completely closed from Sunday to Thursday.

The St-Pierre interchange will be completely closed eastbound on thanksgiving weekend.

As for city-controlled construction, there will be some relief.

“Sixty per cent of the construction work under the control of the city will be completed by the end of the fall,” said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

The city is already planning more construction set to begin in the spring but there will be new strict regulations.

“They will have the obligation to wait 24 hours before the beginning of the construction to install all the signs,” said Sabourin. “Once they are done they will have obligation to retrieve those signs,” he added.

And those famous orange cones Montrealers love to hate? They’re getting a new fall look.

“There’s a diet for our cones in Montreal, and starting this fall with the new contracts we will ask them to bring some slimmer cones,” said Sabourin.

The city will also be reopening pedestrianized streets such as Wellington in Verdun and Mont-Royal to cars right after Labour Day.