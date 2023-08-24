3 teens charged after food delivery driver carjacked in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens have been charged in connection with a carjacking investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 11:45 p.m., the victim was driving his vehicle — a 2023 Nissan Rogue — as a food delivery driver, and was parked outside of an apartment complex.

According to police, three male suspects allegedly approached him with their identities disguised.

Police said they each had an “edged weapon.”

Officers said a demand was made for the victim’s vehicle, and he was forcibly removed.

The suspects then fled the area in the vehicle, police allege.

“Shortly after that, investigators were able to quickly locate the stolen vehicle and coordinate a timely high-risk traffic stop,” police said in a news release. “The three accused persons were taken into custody, and the three-edged weapons were recovered.”

According to police, two 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Mississauga, were charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

The 14-year-old has also been charged with breaching two separate release orders in relation to charges of robbery, assault, uttering threats and weapons dangerous, police said.

The teens cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three were held for bail hearings in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.