Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Renfrew residents worried about effects from neighbouring Midfield Heights development

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 7:47 am
Click to play video: 'Renfrew residents worried about effects from neighbouring Midfield Heights development'
Renfrew residents worried about effects from neighbouring Midfield Heights development
Residents in Renfrew are raising concerns with recent plans to demolish a sound barrier to make way for a crossing into the neighbouring Midfield Heights development. As Adam MacVicar reports, the City of Calgary says more discussions about the details with residents are still to come.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in the northeast community of Renfrew are seeking answers after being notified of incoming changes to their street, all related to a massive residential development nearby.

That development is called Midfield Heights, which sits across 16th Avenue N.E. from the Renfrew community and will feature a mix of businesses and high-density homes, including some affordable housing.

“If they had stayed on their side of 16th Avenue, I think it would definitely be a great idea,” Renfrew resident Joe Iannuzzi told Global News. “Gentrification of this area is up and coming, however, you have to do your due diligence.”

The site of the Midfield Heights development that sits north of Renfrew along 16 Avenue N.E. View image in full screen
The site of the Midfield Heights development that sits north of Renfrew along 16 Avenue N.E.

Earlier this summer, Iannuzzi among other residents on Renfrew Drive N.E. learned the development would include some impacts to their street, including the removal of a section of a noise barrier that helps block traffic noise from 16th Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

According to city officials, the removal of the noise barrier is to make way for a ground-level crosswalk between Renfrew and the Midfield development.

A document sent to residents on the Renfrew street said the decision comes after it was determined an at-grade intersection connecting Renfrew with Midfield at Remington Road N.E. wasn’t feasible.

However, residents told Global News they weren’t consulted about the crosswalk and impacts to their street when the Midfield Heights development was first proposed.

More on Calgary

They’re also frustrated there is another crosswalk connecting the neighbourhood to the development just one block to the west.

“City hall has been completely silent on this project,” Iannuzzi said. “It has not gotten back to our numerous, multiple inquiries.”

Residents said the new crosswalk into Renfrew will also eliminate some on-street parking spaces.

In a statement to Global News, city officials said a section of the sound barrier will need to come down to build the crossing, but will be redesigned.

“To accommodate the crosswalk, a break in the existing noise wall is required, but the noise wall will be redesigned so the break does not lower the effectiveness of the noise wall – much like how the noise walls are designed farther west on 16th Avenue to accommodate walking and wheeling access,” the city’s statement said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The city said only two on-street parking spaces would need to be removed due to a new mobility ramp connected to the crossing.

“The city will continue discussions with the community about these details and the intersection design before construction begins,”

Zoning for the Midfield Heights development was approved by the previous city council in 2021, after residents were evicted from the city-owned mobile home park that sat on the site several years ago.

The decision came after it was discovered that sewer and water pipes on the site were failing and required fixing.

Shovels are in the ground on the Midfield Heights site as city crews work on servicing the seven plots of land, as well as roads and sidewalks, before the lots are sold to developers to begin construction next year.

Iannuzzi said his street was notified of preliminary work to make way for the crossing that was set to begin this month, but has now been delayed until the end of September.

But he and others remain frustrated with the lack of communication and consultation with Midfield Heights’ future neighbours.

“I think if it can happen to a community like Renfrew, it can happen anywhere in the city of Calgary,” he said.

Advertisement
city of calgaryCalgary City CouncilCalgary City HallCalgary developmentMidfield HeightsCalgary Noise BarriersRenfrew Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices