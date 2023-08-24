Menu

Canada

Amnesty International denounces Manitoba premier’s decision on landfill search

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 12:39 pm
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Manitoba Legislative Building Aug. 3, calling for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill. View image in full screen
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Manitoba Legislative Building Aug. 3, calling for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill. Global News
Amnesty International has joined the call to search a pair of Manitoba landfills for the remains of three Indigenous women.

In a statement Thursday, the human rights organization — alongside the grassroots group Families of Sisters in Spirit — said it denounces Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson’s decision not to search the Prairie Green and Brady Road landfills for the remains of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman who was been called Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

The controversy stems from the province’s refusal to move forward with a search, citing safety reasons, earlier this summer, and has resulted in numerous demonstrations — including a two-week-long blockade — and legal manoeuvring.

Support for a search has continued to grow in recent months, with groups across Canada expressing solidarity with the women’s families.

Click to play video: 'Support growing for search of Manitoba landfill for remains of Indigenous women'
Support growing for search of Manitoba landfill for remains of Indigenous women

A Winnipeg man faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the three women’s deaths, as well as that of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois, whose body was found in the Brady landfill last year.

Trending Now

Amnesty International said it will participate in a sit-in Sept. 18 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, which has been dubbed the International Day of Action to Search the Landfills.

“Premier Stefanson’s refusal to search the landfills is indefensible and sends the appalling message that the lives of Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people are not valued in Canada,” Amnesty’s Canadian secretary-general Ketty Nivyabandi said in the statement.

“The government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba must prioritize and adequately fund a search of the landfills to return Marcedes, Morgan and Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe to their loved ones without further delay.”

Stefanson and Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives have held fast to their position that a costly search of the landfills presents too severe a health and safety risk. With a provincial election on the horizon this fall, leaders of the opposition NDP and Liberal parties have each signalled their support for action on the landfill issue.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba opposition leader says refusing a landfill search has deep societal impact'
Manitoba opposition leader says refusing a landfill search has deep societal impact
