TTC’s Line 3 Scarborough RT will permanently close following derailment

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says it will permanently close its Scarborough Rapid Transit line and move passengers to replacement buses ahead of back-to-school in September.

The Toronto transit agency said the train service was originally scheduled to end on Nov. 18 but due to a derailment on July 24, it will end the service early and permanently close it.

On July 24, five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a carriage detached from the train and derailed just south of Ellesmere Station.

Following the derailment, the service was replaced with frequent shuttle buses running instead.

A review is underway but the TTC said that “given the time required to complete the review, the decision has been made to permanently close the line and begin to implement elements of the replacement plan.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beginning Aug. 22, the TTC said contractors and City of Toronto officials will begin installing temporary road markings and signage to establish bus-only lanes.

“One curb lane southbound on Midland Ave. and one northbound on Kennedy Road between Eglinton Avenue and Ellesmere Road will be created,” TTC said.

New shuttle routing will be implemented beginning Aug. 26.

The city and TTC said staff had already been working towards the original Nov. 19 start date for full bus replacement of the 6.4 kilometre SRT before the derailment had occurred.

Officials said Line 3 of the transit system moves about 30,000 trips a day.

The November replacement plan includes running frequent express shuttle bus service between Scarborough Centre and Kennedy stations southbound via Midland Avenue and northbound via Kennedy Road, the TTC said.

They also said other features such as red-painted lanes, new queue-jump lanes and signal priority to allow buses quicker movement through mixed traffic will be rolled out over the next three months.