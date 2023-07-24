Scarborough RT carriage separates from train during derailment

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics are assessing four people for injuries after a Scarborough Rapid Transit train derailed on Monday evening.

Toronto police said a Scarborough train derailed around Ellesmere Station. Officers said both police and paramedics were at the scene.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) initially said there was no service between Kennedy and McCowan stations while a mechanical problem was fixed on the line.

The TTC then explained the rear carriage had separated from the rest of a train along the route, also known as Line 3. Officials said the cause of the separation and derailment was not yet known.

Forty-four people were evacuated from the train, according to the transit agency.

Paramedics told Global News four people were being assessed for minor injuries.

“TFS crews are on-scene at the TTC Ellesmere RT station dealing with a derailment incident,” Toronto’s fire and emergency service said in a tweet.