A vacant Selkirk Avenue bungalow was the scene of a second fire in less than a month, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Firefighters were called to the building just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and were able to get the blaze under control within half an hour.

No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The house was previously damaged by a fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 8.