Canada

How to answer Emergency Act inquiry recommendations? Plan nears: LeBlanc

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2023 8:32 am
Click to play video: 'Analyzing the Emergencies Act Inquiry Report'
Analyzing the Emergencies Act Inquiry Report
Jaden Lee-Lincoln speaks with security analyst, Wesley Wark, to discuss the 2, 000 page report on the inquiry of the Federal Government’s use of the Emergencies Act – Feb 18, 2023
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the prime minister will soon receive his report outlining the response to recommendations from a public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.

Justice Paul Rouleau concluded in February that the Liberal government met the threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act to help quell weeks-long “Freedom Convoy” protests over COVID-19 restrictions.

The demonstrations gridlocked downtown Ottawa and blocked several Canada-U.S. border crossings in the winter of 2022.

He made 56 recommendations in his Feb. 17 report, including for the federal government related to policing, intelligence and security.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau government ‘justified’ using Emergencies Act, inquiry finds'
Trudeau government ‘justified’ using Emergencies Act, inquiry finds

The government is required to officially respond to the recommendations within a year, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to having a plan on how it will respond within six months.

LeBlanc says in the next few days he will present a report to Trudeau showing the work that’s been done since that time.

Justin TrudeauCanadian PoliticsFreedom ConvoyEmergencies ActDominic LeBlancPublic Order Emergency Commissionconvoy protestPaul RouleauEmergency Act Inquiry
© 2023 The Canadian Press

