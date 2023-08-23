88-year-old man released from hospital after home invasion: Leduc RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Leduc, Alta. RCMP are searching for suspects following a home invasion and assault on an 88-year-old man.

Police say on Aug. 18, at 7:30 a.m., they responded to a home invasion involving a firearm in the area of Leduc County near New Sarepta, Alta.

Police arrived at the home and found an 88-year-old man, that lives on his own, had been physically assaulted after offering to help two unknown men who falsely said they were having car trouble.

The man was taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries and was released the same day.

5:53 Senior Scams

Police believe the suspects were driving a black 2020 Mazda 6 and say they have recovered what they believe is the suspects’ vehicle, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section says the case is ongoing and anyone with information in relation to this crime can contact RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

#DidYouKnow some crimes can be reported online? Use the #Alberta RCMP online crime reporting tool to report theft under $5000, and lost or damaged property.https://t.co/sP8obUrRTT pic.twitter.com/3bQMo5E4V6 — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) August 23, 2023