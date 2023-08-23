Menu

Crime

Another human foot found in shoe on B.C. beach

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 3:52 pm
From the archives: Another foot washes ashore
August 2011: Its a bizarre mystery that seems to have no end. Disarticulated feet, washing ashore in B.C. Geoff Hastings filed this story – Feb 11, 2019
A human foot was found in a shoe at a Gonzales Beach on July 23 in Victoria.

“It’s not the first time that we’ve investigated an incident of this nature,” Ryan Panton of the BC Coroners Service wrote in a Wednesday email.

At least 15 feet have washed up on B.C. shores since 2007, according to a map of foot findings provided by the BC Coroners Service.

As of October 2021, every person associated with those remains had been identified, Panton said.

The map reveals that the feet belonged to people reported missing between 1985 and 2018. Locations where the feet were found included Gabriola Island, Vancouver’s False Creek, Port Moody, West Vancouver, Port Renfrew, and more.

Global News has reached out to Victoria police for more information on July’s grim finding.

Victoria police investigating after scooter abandoned on beach

Editor’s Note: This is a corrected story. A previous version listed the incorrect date of the Gonzales Beach finding.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

