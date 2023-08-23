Officials to hold update on Central Okanagan wildfires as sky clears of smoke

Send this page to someone via email

The skies have cleared and, as promised, the sight of charred hillsides and homes destroyed in Central Okanagan wildfires are now in plain view.

That means water bombers and helicopters can be seen, as well as plumes of smoke rising from fires within the Grouse Complex of wildfires.

Updates on the firefight and recovery effort will be made clear on Wednesday during a briefing that will be livestreamed on the Global News website at 10 a.m. PT.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund warned during a Tuesday briefing that it may take some people aback to see the damage wrought when the McDougall Creek wildfire swept over the city, taking with it up to 190 structures from West Kelowna to Lake Country.

The hardest hit areas were Traders Cove and Lake Okanagan Resort, which are in the regional district.

Many more areas, however, were saved. Brolund said 3,000 properties in West Kelowna alone were protected by firefighting efforts.

BC Wildfire said Wednesday’s improved visibility means the aerial assault on the fires will resume.

“There are presently 17 helicopters assigned to bucketing and fire management at the McDougall Creek (K52767), Walroy Lake (K2808) and Clarke Creek (K42815) wildfires,” the agency wrote.

The public is being reminded it is both illegal and dangerous to fly a drone near firefighting operations. Flying drones near an active wildfire slows down response and can completely shut down aerial firefighting efforts.

It poses a significant safety risk to personnel, especially those operating low-flying firefighting aircraft.