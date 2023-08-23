60-year-old Trenton man faces child sexual assault charges

See more sharing options

A 60-year-old from Quinte West, Ont., is facing charges in a historical sexual assault investigation.

OPP say they arrested the man last week, but were only authorized to put out the details Wednesday morning.

Derek Bemister of Trenton was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault of a child and sexual assault.

OPP wouldn’t give exact details as to when the alleged incidents took place, but said they happened several years ago in relation to a victim under the age of 16.

At this time, OPP do not believe more victims will come forward.