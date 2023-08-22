Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Upper Park Rill Creek blaze grows in size

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 10:56 pm
Supporting your mental health amid devastating wildfires
WATCH: As the devastating wildfires continue to tear through the Okanagan and Shuswap it's also having massive negative impacts on people's mental health. Sydney Morton sat down with psychologist Heather McEachern to give us some tips on how to navigate these trying times.
One of two wildfires burning in the South Okanagan and Similkameen regions has increased in size.

The Upper Park Rill Creek fire, located between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos, is now estimated to be 1,830 hectares in size, up from 1,090 hectares on Monday.

Rare ‘fire tornado’ filmed amid B.C. wildfires

The number of properties on evacuation alert and order stayed the same, though.

  • Number of properties on evacuation alert: 246
  • Number of properties on evacuation order: 257

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 65 firefighters are on scene, along with multiple pieces of heavy equipment and 13 structure protection personnel.

South of that fire, the Crater Creek wildfire stayed the same size it was on Monday: 44,000 hectares.

The number of properties affected by the fire also stayed the same.

  • Number of properties on evacuation alert: 195
  • Number of properties on evacuation order: 13

BC Wildfire says 40 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with heavy equipment and structure protection personnel.

B.C. wildfires: West Kelowna evacuees begin to return home
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceBC Interiorsouthern interiorKeremeosOkanagan FallsOKANAGAN WILDFIRESCrater Creek wildfireUpper Park Rill Creek wildfire
