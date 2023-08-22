B.C. wildfires: Upper Park Rill Creek blaze grows in size

Send this page to someone via email

One of two wildfires burning in the South Okanagan and Similkameen regions has increased in size.

The Upper Park Rill Creek fire, located between Okanagan Falls and Keremeos, is now estimated to be 1,830 hectares in size, up from 1,090 hectares on Monday.

0:33 Rare ‘fire tornado’ filmed amid B.C. wildfires

The number of properties on evacuation alert and order stayed the same, though.

Number of properties on evacuation alert: 246

Number of properties on evacuation order: 257

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 65 firefighters are on scene, along with multiple pieces of heavy equipment and 13 structure protection personnel.

South of that fire, the Crater Creek wildfire stayed the same size it was on Monday: 44,000 hectares.

The number of properties affected by the fire also stayed the same.

Number of properties on evacuation alert: 195

Number of properties on evacuation order: 13

BC Wildfire says 40 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with heavy equipment and structure protection personnel.