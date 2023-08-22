Menu

Crime

Uptick in door-to-door sale scams on Calgary seniors leads to police warning

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 6:42 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
Calgary police say abuse of elders and seniors citizens​ is a very real problem, and many scams and frauds are targeted at senior citizens who are vulnerable. Getty Images
Police are warning Calgarians of an increase in reports of furnace inspection scams targeting seniors.

From Aug. 10, to Aug. 20, Calgary police say they have received 10 reports of an unknown man claiming to work for the city of Calgary and attempting to obtain permission to enter the homes of seniors to inspect their furnaces and demanding payment.

No payment was given in any of the reported incidents.

Police say fraudulent furnace salespeople go door-to-door telling residents they are building inspectors and that they must be allowed inside to inspect the home’s furnace or else the residents could face fines.

Once inside, the salespeople claim to find problems with the furnace and/or hot water tank and aggressively try to sell the homeowner new ones.

Police and the city are offering the following tips to Calgarians when approached by an unknown furnace inspector:

  • Always ask to see identification to confirm that people are who they say. Legitimate door-to-door salespeople are required to have visible identification in Calgary.
  • City of Calgary building inspectors generally only visit homes by appointment, or in emergencies. They always have city of Calgary photo identification and drive marked city of Calgary vehicles.
  • Before allowing a contractor into your home, ensure you are dealing with an approved contracting company that is properly licensed and insured.
  • If you encounter a door-to-door salesperson or business without a business licence, report it to 311.
  • If you are told your furnace does not meet safety codes and must be replaced, you can often check this information with the city to make sure it is true.
Trending Now

More information on how seniors can protect themselves is available on the Calgary police service website.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Crimecity of calgaryCalgary PoliceSeniorsFurnacesenior scamfurnace inspection scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

