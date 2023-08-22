Menu

Fire

Rain could bring new set of problems to Okanagan, Thompson and Nicola

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Fewer than 90 structures lost to McDougall Creek wildfire'
Fewer than 90 structures lost to McDougall Creek wildfire
West Kelowna's fire chief Jason Brolund said Tuesday that the mountainsides have been scorched and somewhere in the area of 70 homes have been lost and, fewer than 20 were lost in Westbank. Brolund also confirmed there has been no loss of life in the Grouse Complex blaze.
Rain is expected to fall in the Southern Interior Tuesday but, as the old adage goes, there can be too much of a good thing.

Environment Canada said the Okanagan, South Thompson and Nicola could face localized heavy downpours in thunderstorms rolling into the region from Vancouver Island.

“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing up to 15 millimeter an hour rainfall rates,” Environment Canada said.

Click to play video: 'At least 50 homes destroyed in West Kelowna and the count continues.'
At least 50 homes destroyed in West Kelowna and the count continues.

“These thunderstorms are currently forecast to be mainly over the mountains where fires are burning/have burned. The sudden burst of rain may result in a sudden rise in river or creek levels and has the potential to create debris flow where the soil cannot absorb the rain”.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The weather has continued to cause issues in the wildfire fight.

Between heat, the cold front that brought heavy winds into the valley last Thursday and then stifling smoke, Mother Nature has dealt an intense hand to people living in the Southern Interior.

More on Canada
OkanaganEnvironment CanadaBC wildfiressouthern interiorRainfall WarningnicolaSouth Thompsonintense weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

