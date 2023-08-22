Rain could bring new set of problems to Okanagan, Thompson and Nicola

Send this page to someone via email

Rain is expected to fall in the Southern Interior Tuesday but, as the old adage goes, there can be too much of a good thing.

Environment Canada said the Okanagan, South Thompson and Nicola could face localized heavy downpours in thunderstorms rolling into the region from Vancouver Island.

“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing up to 15 millimeter an hour rainfall rates,” Environment Canada said.

2:58 At least 50 homes destroyed in West Kelowna and the count continues.

“These thunderstorms are currently forecast to be mainly over the mountains where fires are burning/have burned. The sudden burst of rain may result in a sudden rise in river or creek levels and has the potential to create debris flow where the soil cannot absorb the rain”.

The weather has continued to cause issues in the wildfire fight.

Between heat, the cold front that brought heavy winds into the valley last Thursday and then stifling smoke, Mother Nature has dealt an intense hand to people living in the Southern Interior.