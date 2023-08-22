Proposed national park in Edmonton’s river valley moving to planning phase

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council has decided to move forward with planning for a national park in the city’s river valley, pending an endorsement from Parks Canada.

Councillors Tim Cartmell, Karen Principe and Jennifer Rice were opposed to moving forward at this juncture, with the 10 other councillors voting in favour at a city council meeting Tuesday.

“I don’t see a problem to be solved here,” said Cartmell. “I don’t know what we gain and I’m concerned there’s something that we lose.”

Cartmell, councillor for Ward pihêsiwin, said he has apprehensions about the entire river valley potentially being designated a national park.

“I don’t know about the other jurisdictions but the City of Edmonton has been an excellent steward of the ravines and the river valley for, from my understanding, more than 40 years,” he said.

Other councillors said they heard concerns about the proposal from their constitutents, including Coun. Rice, who said it’s not clear currently who exactly will be in charge of the park if it’s created.

“This is creating uncertainty and anxiety that the public is going to lose control,” said Rice.

But city manager Andre Corbould was adamant that wouldn’t happen.

“Absolutely not, and it’s not even being discussed,” said Corbould when asked if there was any possibility ownership of the river valley could be transferred to the federal government.

Moving to planning means that, as long as Parks Canada okays it, there will be a broad conversation where the boundaries of the park would be refined, the governance model would be created and budgets would be confirmed.

Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford said federal funding could help with river valley improvements that the city doesn’t have the cash to pay for.

“Think back to budget — there were service packages and capital profiles that did not get funded,” said Rutherford.

Parks Canada has three goals with the national urban park initiative — conservation, accessibility and reconciliation — and Rutherford said the federal funding could also help the city reach its goals on those fronts.

“We talk about how important the river valley is and it is important, but I don’t think we are doing as much as we could do on the conservation side that we could potentially do in partnership with federal dollars,” she said.

According to Parks Canada, the planning phase is expected to take about a year.

The plan is expected to come back to city council with more information on funding and governance.

“The financial contribution from the federal government ought match the value of what we are providing,” Rutherford.

“If that is not the case … I absolutely will walk away.”