Quebec unveils sweeping safety measures to crack down on dangerous driving

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is rolling out a sweeping series of proposed regulations to deter dangerous drivers by increasing fines and adding speed cameras across the province.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault presented a five-year road plan Tuesday, which includes higher financial penalties and more demerit points for drivers who commit infractions in school and construction zones.

Also included in the 27-point plan is a provincewide, 30-kilometre-per-hour speed limit in school zones, a deployment of speed cameras and funding to better secure pedestrian and bike paths.

The new road safety plan is so far just an outline of objectives, many of which will require the government to draft new laws and regulations.

The plan doesn’t specify, for example, how much fines will increase for unsafe road behaviour.

Guilbault says the province is dedicating more than $180 million to realize the plan.