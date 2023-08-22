Menu

Canada

Quebec unveils sweeping safety measures to crack down on dangerous driving

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 2:28 pm
Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Genevieve Guilbault, speaks about new road safety measures at a press conference in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Genevieve Guilbault, speaks about new road safety measures at a press conference in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Quebec is rolling out a sweeping series of proposed regulations to deter dangerous drivers by increasing fines and adding speed cameras across the province.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault presented a five-year road plan Tuesday, which includes higher financial penalties and more demerit points for drivers who commit infractions in school and construction zones.

Also included in the 27-point plan is a provincewide, 30-kilometre-per-hour speed limit in school zones, a deployment of speed cameras and funding to better secure pedestrian and bike paths.

The new road safety plan is so far just an outline of objectives, many of which will require the government to draft new laws and regulations.

The plan doesn’t specify, for example, how much fines will increase for unsafe road behaviour.

Guilbault says the province is dedicating more than $180 million to realize the plan.

DrivingRoad SafetyDangerous DrivingGenevieve GuilbaultBernard Drainvillespeed camerasQuebec DriversQuebec road safetyQuebec highway safety codeQuebec school zonesQuebec road safety plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

