Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcycle rider accused of trying to flee after crash on highway in Hamilton: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 2:25 pm
A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing charges after he crashed a motorcycle on the city's westside August 21, 2023 and tried to flee from police. View image in full screen
A Hamilton, Ont. man is facing charges after he crashed a motorcycle on the city's westside August 21, 2023 and tried to flee from police. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcycle rider is facing multiple charges following a single-vehicle crash and an alleged attempt to flee police on a highway in Hamilton, Ont.

The 47-year-old local man will face at least eight charges after being involved in a collision on Highway 403 near Aberdeen Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Monday, according to Burlington OPP.

“Paramedics attended to the rider who refused treatment at the scene,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

“He then attempted to flee the scene prior to police arriving as he was traveling in the wrong direction, getting away from the scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

After being intercepted by OPP, the rider was arrested and charged with dangerous, impaired and prohibited driving.

He also faces offences for drug possession, flight from police, driving under suspension, using plates not authorized for the vehicle and failing to remain.

Click to play video: 'Feds and Northwest Territories discussing process of bringing back evacuees: Vandal'
Feds and Northwest Territories discussing process of bringing back evacuees: Vandal
Related News
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceMotorcycle CollisionMotor Vehicle CollisionMVChighway 403Aberdeen Avenuehighway 403 crashcrash on the 403impaired rider

Sponsored content

AdChoices