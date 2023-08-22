Motorcycle rider accused of trying to flee after crash on highway in Hamilton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider is facing multiple charges following a single-vehicle crash and an alleged attempt to flee police on a highway in Hamilton, Ont.

The 47-year-old local man will face at least eight charges after being involved in a collision on Highway 403 near Aberdeen Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Monday, according to Burlington OPP.

“Paramedics attended to the rider who refused treatment at the scene,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

“He then attempted to flee the scene prior to police arriving as he was traveling in the wrong direction, getting away from the scene.”

47-year-old motorcycle rider from Hamilton was involved in a collision on #Hwy403/Aberdeen. He is now facing charges of #ImpairedDriving, dangerous driving, prohibited driving, drug possession, and flight from police. #BurlingtonOPP ^ks pic.twitter.com/0eEhlPQ9yW — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 22, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

After being intercepted by OPP, the rider was arrested and charged with dangerous, impaired and prohibited driving.

He also faces offences for drug possession, flight from police, driving under suspension, using plates not authorized for the vehicle and failing to remain.