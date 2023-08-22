Hamilton’s bus union set to hold strike vote as talks over new agreement stall

Send this page to someone via email

The union that represents some 850 City of Hamilton bus workers is seeking a strike mandate and expects members to vote on the action Thursday.

In a release on Tuesday, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107 says Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) staffers have been working without a collective agreement since December 2022 and characterizes the latest talk over wages as “miles apart.”

Wages, safety and light rail transit (LRT) job protections are the key issues, with the union pointing to double-digit increases it says senior city administrators recently received from the city.

“The same employer has already offered up a four per cent increase to senior bureaucrats earning an average salary of $120,000 to $160,000,” the ATU said in a statement.

It also claims an additional 11 per cent “market adjustment” was given based on a consultant’s recommendation, with most of those workers having a hybrid work week and “enjoying a huge economic and lifestyle benefit.”

ATU Local 107, which represents drivers, mechanics and other transit workers, has been working with the city to reach a contract settlement since February.

Global News has reached out to the City of Hamilton for comment on current negotiations. The city has yet to respond as of the publishing of this post.