Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton school board ‘cautiously optimistic’ there’s enough bus drivers for school start-up

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 5:22 pm
After experiencing driver shortages in recent years, the Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services expects it will be able to transport some 29,000 public and Catholic students on 478 routes come September. View image in full screen
After experiencing driver shortages in recent years, the Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services expects it will be able to transport some 29,000 public and Catholic students on 478 routes come September. Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A robust recruitment campaign by the bus agency that provides transportation for close to 29,000 Hamilton, Ont., students has one public school board official ‘cautiously optimistic’ there will be enough drivers to handle the bulk of routes in September.

Hamilton Wentworth District School board (HWDSB) chair Dawn Danko says early signs suggest most of the 478 routes that need service will have proper coverage following a rash of daily delays in recent years.

“The good news is that some of our operators are reporting full staffing levels, including spare drivers for school start-up, and oftentimes we haven’t even been close to hitting that mark,” Danko said.

However, she says the board remains guarded due to a history of retirements and resignations near the end of the summer or beginning of the fall.

Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services provides rides to and from some 170 individual schools throughout the district, including Catholic entities.

Story continues below advertisement

The school-purpose fleet is about 460 vehicles.

Over the last two years, several districts across Ontario have reported route delays of up to 40 minutes including the HWDSB, which was short some 25 drivers early last September with few spares available to cover.

A number of routes were changed to mitigate the shortages in addition to alterations in bell times as recommended by a 2019 study.

“It’s a tough job, we know that they have split shifts, they’re paid somewhere around the mark of $19.50 an hour” Danko noted.

“With a split shift, it means you really can’t pick up other work throughout the day.”

Click to play video: 'N.B. to equip more school buses with security cameras'
N.B. to equip more school buses with security cameras
Related News
Hamilton-Wentworth District School BoardHamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Boarddawn dankoHamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation ServicesHamilton school bus driver shortagehamilton school busesHamilton school bushamilton school bus delays
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices