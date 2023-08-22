Menu

Canada

IIU investigating in-custody death in Brandon, Man.

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 1:20 pm
The IIU is investigating an in-custody death in Brandon.
The IIU is investigating an in-custody death in Brandon. File / Global News
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a man’s death while in custody in Brandon.

On Aug. 20, the Brandon Police Service notified the Independent Investigation Unit that a man it arrested for fleeing police, breaching a release order and drug-related offences had died in custody.

While in custody the man displayed “unusual behaviour” and Brandon emergency services were called, the IIU said in a press release Tuesday.

The provincial watchdog said the man’s condition “deteriorated rapidly” and he was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

The IIU has assumed the investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 1-844-667-6060. No other details were made available.

