Stolen vehicle investigation in Guelph leads to pair of arrests

A pair of arrests have been made in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Guelph.

It began on July 4 when the Guelph Police Service received a call about a Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen. It was located and recovered on Scottsdale Drive.

An investigation revealed that a man and a woman were seen leaving the vehicle at around 6 a.m. They also determined that the vehicle was at the scene of a break and enter earlier that morning in Waterloo Region.

Investigators arrested and charged the alleged driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Guelph, earlier this month. He remains in police custody and will have a bail hearing on Friday.

A 23-year-old Toronto woman, who was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and charged on Monday. She is out with an Oct. 6 court date in Guelph.