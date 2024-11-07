Hit-and-run driver who hurt 2 B.C. police officers handed 5-year prison sentence

A man who left two B.C. police officers with life-altering injuries almost six years ago has been handed a five-year prison sentence.
Jason Kirupakaran, 35, was convicted of two counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm in January.
Get breaking National news
The collision happened on March 4, 2019 when Kirupakaran struck an Abbotsford police officer and a member of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service on North Fraser Way in South Burnaby.
The officers were in a vehicle stopped on the side of the road when they were hit by a stolen vehicle.
On Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said Kirupakaran was handed a four-year sentence on the criminal negligence charges, along with a year sentence for fleeing the scene.
He was also handed a seven-year driving ban and a DNA order.
- Ex-TD Bank anti-money laundering employee in U.S. faces criminal charge
- Inuk man shot dead by Nunavik police a victim of systemic racism: Crown-Indigenous minister
- B.C. court rules Mounties can apply to dispose of Pickton evidence
- ‘It feels very bad’: Brampton reels after two nights of tense protest outside temple
Comments