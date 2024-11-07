Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hit-and-run driver who hurt 2 B.C. police officers handed 5-year prison sentence

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 8:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man found guilty in 2019 Burnaby hit-and-run that hurt two police officers'
Man found guilty in 2019 Burnaby hit-and-run that hurt two police officers
A 34-year-old man has been found guilty in a Burnaby hit-and-run almost six years ago that left two police officers with life-altering injuries – Jan 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who left two B.C. police officers with life-altering injuries almost six years ago has been handed a five-year prison sentence.

Jason Kirupakaran, 35, was convicted of two counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm in January.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The collision happened on March 4, 2019 when Kirupakaran struck an Abbotsford police officer and a member of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service on North Fraser Way in South Burnaby.

The officers were in a vehicle stopped on the side of the road when they were hit by a stolen vehicle.

Trending Now

On Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said Kirupakaran was handed a four-year sentence on the criminal negligence charges, along with a year sentence for fleeing the scene.

He was also handed a seven-year driving ban and a DNA order.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices