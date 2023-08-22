Driver injured after pickup crashes near Crawford Rail Trail in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a pickup truck was taken to hospital following a crash in the south end of Peterborough, Ont., on Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the end of Cameron Street near Mountain Ash Road following calls to 911 about a high-speed crash in the area.

First responders located a truck that had struck several boulders before coming to a rest near an access to the Crawford Rail Trail. The boulders are in place to prevent vehicles from accessing the popular walking trail.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is not yet known.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

— more to come.