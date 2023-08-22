Menu

Traffic

Driver injured after pickup crashes near Crawford Rail Trail in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 10:08 am
Pickup truck driver sent to hospital after Cameron Street crash in Peterborough
The driver of a pickup truck was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in the south end of Peterborough on Monday night.
The driver of a pickup truck was taken to hospital following a crash in the south end of Peterborough, Ont., on Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the end of Cameron Street near Mountain Ash Road following calls to 911 about a high-speed crash in the area.

First responders located a truck that had struck several boulders before coming to a rest near an access to the Crawford Rail Trail. The boulders are in place to prevent vehicles from accessing the popular walking trail.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is not yet known.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

— more to come.

