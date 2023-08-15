Car crashes through front entrance of Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured after a car crashed through the front entrance of the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to the hospital, around 8:50 a.m., a car “lost control” at the main front entrance, mounted the curb and hit the building. The vehicle continued through the glass enclosure outside the main entrance and came to a rest against a stone wall beneath the wooden overhand.

Hospital officials say the driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital’s emergency department.

No one inside or outside the hospital was injured.

“The hospital remains fully accessible and open for business with the exception of the main entrance which will remain closed pending completion of the police investigation and inspection for structural damage,” stated Susan Walsh, hospital president and CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, all incoming and outgoing patients and visitors are being directed by volunteers, staff and signage to use the dialysis entrance or the emergency department entrance and we are working to get temporary way-finding signage in place.

“We thank everyone for their patience. Sincere thanks to our first responders for their quick reaction and support.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Cobourg Police Service.