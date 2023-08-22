Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed to death in Quebec City: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2023 9:26 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: August 22, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: August 22, 2023
Andrea Howick has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man in his 20s was stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in Quebec City.

Police say they were alerted to Canardière Road and Ste-Anne Boulevard, where they found the man unconscious.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Trending Now

Police arrested a 33-year-old man. An investigation is underway.

More on Crime
CrimeHomicideStabbingQuebec CityArrestSuspectSPVQQuebec City stabbingCanardière RoadSainte-Anne Boulevard
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices