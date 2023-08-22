Man stabbed to death in Quebec City: police

See more sharing options

A man in his 20s was stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in Quebec City.

Police say they were alerted to Canardière Road and Ste-Anne Boulevard, where they found the man unconscious.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man. An investigation is underway.