B.C. wildfires: Kelowna evacuees await updates on when they can return home

Kelowna, B.C.’s fire chief, confirmed Monday that five homes have been lost as a result of the Grouse Complex wildfire, heightening the anxiety for some residents on evacuation order, patiently awaiting to find out if their home was spared.

“Damage to structural loss was really in one specific area with approximately five homes in that area,” said Kelowna fire chief, Travis Whiting.

“We’ve had no other structural loss in the area that we’ve been able to find, and there are still areas that we need to look at.”

Whiting added that fire crews in Kelowna will continue to hit the fire hard around its perimeter on Monday, to ensure it’s not able to spread to any additional structures.

“I can tell you that one of the highest priorities for us is to get people back to their own homes, sleeping in their own beds, as soon as we can,” said Whiting.

“As soon as we can safely do that, we will do so.”

As thousands of Central Okanagan residents have been displaced from their homes due to wildfires, some are coming to evacuation checkpoints like the one in Glenmore on Union Road and Snowsell Street, to find out when they can return home.

“Emergency vehicles have been permitted inside the zones. We have the support of the RCMP, of course, but residents haven’t been allowed to go inside,” said traffic controller, Korenna Ayrennd.

“Residents have been really patient and understanding — there’s just so many emotions for people right now.”

Those people include residents like Mary Anne Rehlinger, who just wants to know what the status is on her home.

“Just came to have a look at the house and make sure it’s standing,” said evacuee Mary Anne Rehlinger.

“It’s a real experience being evacuated, and we were evacuated with two dogs, a cat and a rabbit, so it will be really nice to go home.”

One Quail Ridge resident says despite his home being downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert, he still feels it’s not quite safe for him and his family to return.

“We’re just concerned about the toxic smoke that’s been coming from the landfill over here — it makes sense that with what was burning there, that it’s different than the natural pine and brush of other fires,” said Quail Ridge resident, Spero Ginis.

“We have a daughter who’s 16, and we have a dog, and their lungs are more susceptible, and we’re just concerned about that.”

Ginis says while he remains cautious about returning home, he feels fortunate to see his home is still standing.

“It’s a huge relief to know that we’re going to have a home to come back to, but you think about the people that don’t, and we’re starting to hear stories of that, so it’s a muted relief, you know what I mean,” said Ginis.

There is a possibility of some reprieve in the forecast. A chance of rain is expected to hit Kelowna Monday night and into Tuesday morning, and Tuesday’s high is forecasted to drop down to 24 degrees, followed by a low of 16 overnight.