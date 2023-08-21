Veteran B.C. broadcaster Jason Pires to join Global News Morning this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Global BC viewers will be welcoming a new face into their homes this fall, and he’s no stranger to British Columbia’s news world.

Jason Pires has been announced as the next member of Global News Morning, the province’s number 1 morning show.

Pires is a multiple Radio Television Digital News Association- and Edward R. Murrow Award-winner.

Veteran CKNW reporter awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

He started his career at CHEK TV before moving to CTV Vancouver Island where he led the station’s sports department and served as an anchor and reporter.

Before joining the Global BC team, Pires was co-host of CTV Vancouver’s CTV Morning Live for seven years and anchored CTV News at Noon.

“We are very excited to have Jason join Sonia Sunger, Mark Madryga and Katelin Owsianski on Global News Morning,” Global BC news director and station manager Bhupinder Hundal said.

“Jason brings a wealth of journalism experience, a deep passion for our community, and telling its stories. His humility and authenticity will be great for our team and the Global BC audience.”

Pires was born and raised in Victoria, and grew up watching Global BC’s News Hour at 6 with his family, which helped develop his passion for broadcast journalism.

Global News Sean O'Shea receives RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award

His drive to tell stories that matter to British Columbians was further inspired when, as a 12-year-old, he watched anchors Tony Parsons, Pamela Martin and Bernie Pascall deliver the news live at the Expo ’86 BCTV pavilion.

“I’m thrilled to start a new chapter at Global BC. I’m equally ecstatic to be back on the morning shift and get started with my new teammates, especially my co-anchor, the gifted Sonia Sunger,” Pires said.

“I’m excited to help shape a new era at Global News Morning and offer a dynamic program that continues to be intensely local, informative, trustworthy, and also one that likes to have a bit of fun. It’s a privilege to help viewers start their day and be included in the rhythm of their mornings.”

When he’s not bringing you the news, Pires can be found running on the seawall with his dog Rosie, or supporting a variety of local charities including Canada Scores, KidSafe, KidSport, Dreams Take Flight, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Backpack Buddies and the BC Cancer Foundation.