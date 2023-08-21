Man charged after Toronto bank robbery, police say

See more sharing options

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bank robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Aug. 15 at around 4:33 p.m., officers received a report of a bank robbery in the St. Clair Avenue East and Yonge Street area.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, posing as a customer, approached the counter and handed the victim a note indicating he had a gun.

Police said the accused then demanded the victim load money into a bag.

“The accused took the bag and fled the scene,” officers said in a news release.

On Aug. 17, police said a man was arrested on an “unrelated matter.”

“Through investigation, it was confirmed that he was also the suspect related to the bank robbery,” police said.

Police said officers advised the man of additional charges on Aug. 18, while he was in custody.

A 31-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.