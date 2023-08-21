Norway House RCMP bust yields cache of firearms and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP raided a residence in Norway House, Man., which ended in the seizure of many firearms and drugs over the weekend.

On Saturday, police went to a home in the community as a result of an ongoing investigation. The raid led to the arrest of four people and the recovery of a loaded handgun, two additional firearms, a machete, ammunition and drugs.

Police say in the last two weeks, they have seized 22 firearms and six machetes from people with suspected gang affiliations.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and are facing numerous firearms-related offences.

The fourth suspect, an 18-year-old woman, was later released without charge.

RCMP continue to investigate.