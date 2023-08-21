Suspects in armed robbery sought after shot fired in Barrie, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say charges are pending after a robbery behind a hotel on Hart Drive turned violent Sunday afternoon when a shot was fired.

On Sunday at 3:43 p.m., officers were contacted about an incident that had just taken place at the rear parking lot of a hotel located on Hart Drive in the city of Barrie.

Police say a 40-year-old man from Windsor was injured after being robbed by two males who were waiting in the parking lot in what is described as a silver four-door Kia Forte.

Barrie police communications co-ordinator Peter Leon says the meeting appeared to be pre-arranged between the victim and the assailants but that they could not comment on the nature of the meeting or what was taking place.

Police say the two males from the parked car exited their vehicle and approached the victim’s car, where the interaction turned violent.

“One of the suspects removed items from the victim’s car, while the other, who was armed with a firearm, fought with the victim. A shot was fired by the male armed with the gun as the victim reversed his car across the parking and struck some fencing,” police said in a statement.

Police believe there is no risk to public safety, and this is an isolated incident.

Seized video surveillance is assisting, and police have confirmed that the suspects fled westbound on Hart Drive.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital after sustaining a serious leg injury that involved his reversing car.

Police are trying to identify two suspects involved in the robbery.

The male armed with the gun is described as having a thin build, shoulder-length black hair with dreadlocks, a black beard and mustache, and wearing a black backwards baseball cap with a white logo at the back and on the brim, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a white logo on the left upper thigh, and white and black running shoes.

The other male, driving the silver Kia, is described as having a heavy build, bald, and wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black running shoes.

Barrie police are asking that anyone with information or video that may assist police in finding the suspects call 705-725-7025.