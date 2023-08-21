Wildfires in B.C., N.W.T. causing ‘apocalyptic devastation,’ Trudeau says

Send this page to someone via email

Raging wildfires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories have caused “apocalyptic devastation” in those regions, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

A state of emergency has been declared in B.C., where hundreds of fires across the province have forced mass evacuations. In N.W.T., all residents of the territory’s capital have been ordered to evacuate because of the threat of an encroaching wildfire.

Trudeau, speaking in Cornwall, P.E.I., ahead of a Liberal cabinet retreat, said he met with several N.W.T evacuees on Friday in Edmonton, where they had driven for hours to find safety from the Yellowknife-area fires.

“People are facing horrific situations. People are fleeing for their lives. They’re worried about their communities and Canadians from coast to coast to coast are watching in horror the images of apocalyptic devastation and fires going on in communities that so many of us know and so many of us have friends in,” Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a scary and heartbreaking time for people.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a scary and heartbreaking time for people."

2:30 N.W.T. wildfires: Misinformation a concern in remote northern region

Wildfires in B.C. and N.W.T will be a “pressing concern” for federal ministers who are gathered at the three-day retreat in P.E.I., Trudeau said.

“We’re continuing to monitor very closely the situation of the fires, both in Kelowna, in Northwest Territories, particularly around Yellowknife and elsewhere. There’s still concerns, but people are working incredibly hard to keep these communities safe.”

On Sunday, Trudeau said the federal government was deploying military assets to B.C. and would be helping with evacuations, staging and other logistical tasks.

Update: We’ve received and approved British Columbia’s request for federal assistance. We’re deploying @CanadianForces assets and providing resources to help with evacuations, staging, and other logistical tasks. We’ll continue to be here with whatever support is needed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 20, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian military has already been deployed to assist firefighting crews in N.W.T.

An Incident Response Group meeting will be held later on Monday to discuss the federal government’s wildfire response.

— with files from The Canadian Press