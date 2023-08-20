Poor air quality from wildfires prompts 41 alerts in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

During unprecedented wildfires and the B.C. state of emergency, people throughout the province are being advised to stay safe from the effects of poor air quality after 41 air quality statements were put in effect in central and southern regions.

Alerts from Environment Canada warned that Okanagan Valley, the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and other areas are currently experiencing smoky skies and elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter.

Environment Canada says regions that are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke will see the effects over the next 24-48 hours.

Are you looking for more information on the #wildfire situation in your region? Visit https://t.co/IzCXr58Jja for provincial and territorial wildfire information as well as information on additional supports and resources.

In an information bulletin posted Sunday afternoon, the province said those with pre-existing health conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, heart disease or diabetes, people with respiratory infections, pregnant women, infants and children, and older adults, are at greater risk of health impacts from wildfire smoke.

Anyone who requires rescue medication, especially for respiratory conditions such as asthma, should make sure they have supplies on hand. The province says if you have been evacuated, or do not have enough medication, you should visit your local pharmacy for an emergency supply.

1:42 BC wildfires: New evacuation order issued for Shuswap region as fire quickly spreads

The best way to stay safe from the impacts of wildfire smoke is to reduce exposure:

Prevent wildfire smoke from entering your home by sealing doors and windows and keep them closed as long as the temperature indoors is comfortable.

Learn ways to create an area in your home designated as having cleaner air by using a portable HEPA air filter or a DIY air cleaner using resources on the BCCDC website.

Spend time indoors, such as shopping malls, community centres and libraries.

Take it easy. Refrain from over-exertion that causes heavy breathing and inhaling unnecessary smoke.

Keep hydrated to help your body deal with inflammation caused by wildfire smoke.

Consider wearing a respirator or other types of multi-layered face mask when you go outdoors.

Know the forecast and use the smoky skies bulletins and air quality health index (AQHI) to evaluate local and regional air-quality conditions.

Smoke can make it harder for your lungs to get oxygen to your blood. It can also irritate the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

Fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke matter carries the greatest risk to people’s health because it can be inhaled deep into the lungs and cause inflammation and irritation.

If you are experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or severe cough, call 811 or contact a health-care provider. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.