Suspect asked victims for directions before stabbings in downtown core, London police say

A London, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with two stabbings over the weekend in the downtown core.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., police were called to the area of Ridout Street North and York Street for a reported stabbing.

Officers say a victim was located with apparent stab wounds and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police responded to a second reported stabbing at the intersection of Clarence Street and King Street. The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, investigators reported.

According to police, officers looked over video surveillance from the area and learned that the same suspect was reportedly responsible for both stabbings.

Investigators also said that in both reported incidents, the suspect had asked each of the victims for directions prior to stabbing them.

The suspect and the victims did not know each other.

Police said the suspect was arrested early Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and breaching probation.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Monday.