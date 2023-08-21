She scored the World Cup-winning goal, then found out her dad died

Send this page to someone via email

Olga Carmona made history Sunday when she scored the game-winning goal that secured Spain’s first Women’s World Cup title. But the 23-year-old’s incredible accomplishment may always be tinged with grief after she learned, after the match, that her father had died.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the death of Carmona’s father on Sunday, writing that she “learned the sad news after the World Cup final.”

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain,” the federation stated. “We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

Carmona scored the only goal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday between Spain and England. She made the game-winning goal about 29 minutes into play, giving Spain an early lead that it was able to defend until time expired. In the regular season, Carmona plays for Real Madrid.

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Carmona wrote a tribute to her father on social media Sunday alongside a photo of her kissing the World Cup gold medal.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique,” she said. “I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

Details about Carmona’s father’s death have not been officially released, but a spokesperson for the Royal Spanish Football Federation told Reuters that he had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday, two days before the final.

According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Carmona’s family and friends decided not to tell her so that she could focus on the most important match of her life.

Carmona’s mother and brothers travelled to New Zealand during the World Cup’s group stage, but then rushed back to Spain. They arrived in Australia on Saturday to support Carmona in the final.