Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Meta to launch web version of Threads as race with X for users heats up

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 21, 2023 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'Analyzing the new ‘Threads’ app'
Analyzing the new ‘Threads’ app
WATCH - Analyzing the new 'Threads' app – Jul 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Meta Platforms is set to roll out the web version on its new text-first social media platform Threads, hoping to gain an edge over X, formerly Twitter, as the initial surge in users waned.

The widely anticipated web version will make Threads more useful for power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists.

Meta did not give a date for the launch, but Instagram head Adam Mosseri said it could happen soon.

“We are close on web…,” Mosseri said in a post on Threads on Friday. The launch could happen as early as this week, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Click to play video: '‘Threads’ soars in popularity amid Twitter’s lawsuit threat of being a copycat'
‘Threads’ soars in popularity amid Twitter’s lawsuit threat of being a copycat

Threads, which launched as an Android and iOS app on July 5 and gained 100 million users in just five days, saw its popularity drop as users returned to the more familiar platform X after the initial rush to try Meta’s new offering.

Story continues below advertisement

But in just over a month, its daily active users on Android app dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million, according to a report by analytics platform Similarweb dated Aug. 10.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the management is moving quickly to launch new features. Threads now offers the ability to set post notifications for accounts and view them in a type of chronological feed.

Click to play video: 'The changing landscape of social media: ADvice'
The changing landscape of social media: ADvice

It will soon roll out an improved search that could allow users to search for specific posts and not just accounts.

More on World
TwitterMETAThreadsXMeta newsMeta todayMeta updateMeta updatesThreads TwitterThreads downloadThreads XTwitter ThreadsThreads newsX Twitter
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices