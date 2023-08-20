Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Toronto’s Bay and Bloor intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Sunday morning.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 3 a.m. in the area of Bay and Bloor streets.

Officers initially said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries but noted they were upgraded to life-threatening.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they took a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update after 9 a.m. on Sunday, police said Bay Street remained closed from Charles to Bloor streets.