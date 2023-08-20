Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Toronto’s Bay and Bloor intersection

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 10:00 am
In a 9 a.m. update on Sunday, police said a portion of Bay Street remained closed. View image in full screen
In a 9 a.m. update on Sunday, police said a portion of Bay Street remained closed. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Sunday morning.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 3 a.m. in the area of Bay and Bloor streets.

Officers initially said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries but noted they were upgraded to life-threatening.

Trending Now

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they took a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update after 9 a.m. on Sunday, police said Bay Street remained closed from Charles to Bloor streets.

More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTPSToronto crashToronto CollisionToronto Pedestrian StruckBloor StreetBay StreetCharles Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices