Rainiest April on record for Toronto, other cities. What will May be like in Ontario?

Toronto had the rainiest April on record, beating the previous record set 32 years ago in 1992, according to Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

Farnell said Toronto Pearson Airport recorded 135.5 millimetres of rain this April, beating April 1992, which saw 133.4 mm of rain.

Records at Billy Bishop airport in downtown Toronto indicated that almost 140 mm of rain fell in April, he added.

The month saw a total of 14 days with measurable rain, which Farnell said is “actually typical,” but that two of those days had more then 30 mm, which is unusual.

Typically, the average monthly rainfall amount for April in Toronto is 63 mm, Farnell said. Last April saw 102 mm of rain.

Other cities across Ontario also saw record April rainfalls, including Sudbury with 153 mm — and even higher, when combining rain and snow precipitation at 179 mm.

Timmins recorded a record 98 mm of rain in April and Sault Ste. Marie had a record 107 mm.

Parry Sound was also incredibly wet in April with 198 mm of rain and Wiarton had its second wettest April on record.

“Most other towns and cities across southern Ontario had anywhere from 90 mm to 160 mm, which is well above seasonal and has led to saturated and muddy soil, rising lake levels, and a fresh hatching of bugs now that it’s getting warmer,” Farnell said.

But will April’s showers bring May flowers?

Farnell said the outlook for weather in May is expected to see the wet pattern continue with above normal rainfall.

He also said temperatures are expected to be seasonable to slightly above seasonal.

An early look at the summer across southern Ontario is also looking like there will be more showers and storms than usual, Farnell said.