Mother and baby seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A mother and baby have serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the incident happened in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police said that an adult and child were struck and that the driver remained at the scene.
Paramedics told Global News the victims were a mother and baby.
The two were taken to separate trauma centres, both with serious injuries.
The child’s injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening, though it was unclear if the mother was in life-threatening condition.
Davisville Avenue was closed in the area after the collision.
