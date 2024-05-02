Menu

Canada

Mother and baby seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
The scene of the collision in the Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue area. Toronto Police said that an adult and child were struck and that the driver remained at the scene. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue area. Toronto Police said that an adult and child were struck and that the driver remained at the scene. James Davidson / Global News
A mother and baby have serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident happened in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Davisville Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police said that an adult and child were struck and that the driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics told Global News the victims were a mother and baby.

The two were taken to separate trauma centres, both with serious injuries.

The child’s injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening, though it was unclear if the mother was in life-threatening condition.

Davisville Avenue was closed in the area after the collision.

