OPP investigating fatal crash in South Bruce, Ont.

OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in South Bruce, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a crash on Concession 10, South of Formosa.

It was determined a car had crashed and the lone driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP urge anyone who saw the crash or have dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

CLEARED: COLLISION: Concession 10 #BruceCounty between Bruce County Rd 12 and B Line: the road has REOPENED. ^nk — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 19, 2023