OPP investigating fatal crash in South Bruce, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 19, 2023 2:59 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. File / AM980 London
OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in South Bruce, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a crash on Concession 10, South of Formosa.

It was determined a car had crashed and the lone driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP urge anyone who saw the crash or have dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

