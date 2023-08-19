OPP investigating fatal crash in South Bruce, Ont.

OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in South Bruce, Ont.
Police say emergency crews responded shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a crash on Concession 10, South of Formosa.
It was determined a car had crashed and the lone driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP urge anyone who saw the crash or have dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
