Smoke from B.C.’s raging wildfires forecast to hit B.C. coast this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Terrible air quality due to British Columbia’s raging wildfires has been a daily reality for people living in B.C.’s Interior, and it appears the coast will soon get a taste of the smoke as well.

Shifting wind patterns could bring smoke to the Lower Mainland as early as Saturday.

#AirQuality is expected to be good today, but deteriorate over the weekend as wildfire smoke from the many wildfires burning in BC enters the region. Video shows smoke forecast for the weekend based on the #NOAA model. For current AQ & advisories: https://t.co/qyfTAdTQkF pic.twitter.com/e8acOpx5TO — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) August 18, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said B.C.’s South Coast has benefitted from onshore airflow this summer, which has kept the skies generally clear.

“The winds are expected to switch directions Friday night, bringing smoke from the Interior out to the coast,” Gordon said. “This offshore flow is expected to continue through the weekend.”

Gordon added that the volume of smoke reaching the region remains unclear, but the Lower Mainland can expect hazy conditions at the minimum, with the potential for heavy smoke at times.

Smoke tends to be thicker and heavier in the afternoon and evenings when relative humidity is lower, she added.

The region could get a break late Sunday when the forecast indicates potential for an onshore breeze to return.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has released a similar forecast, and said people can monitor current air quality conditions at Airmap.ca.