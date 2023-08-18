Menu

Smoke from B.C.’s raging wildfires forecast to hit B.C. coast this weekend

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alerts and updates changing as McDougall Creek wildfire grows'
B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alerts and updates changing as McDougall Creek wildfire grows
A dire warning from officials as the threat from the McDougall Creek wildfire grows. Weather conditions in the area are creating very difficult conditions for crews trying to protect communities. Homes have been lost with the fire chief calling the scene "gut wrenching." Cassidy Mosconi reports from West Kelowna Friday afternoon.
Terrible air quality due to British Columbia’s raging wildfires has been a daily reality for people living in B.C.’s Interior, and it appears the coast will soon get a taste of the smoke as well.

Shifting wind patterns could bring smoke to the Lower Mainland as early as Saturday.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said B.C.’s South Coast has benefitted from onshore airflow this summer, which has kept the skies generally clear.

“The winds are expected to switch directions Friday night, bringing smoke from the Interior out to the coast,” Gordon said. “This offshore flow is expected to continue through the weekend.”

Trending Now

Gordon added that the volume of smoke reaching the region remains unclear, but the Lower Mainland can expect hazy conditions at the minimum, with the potential for heavy smoke at times.

Smoke tends to be thicker and heavier in the afternoon and evenings when relative humidity is lower, she added.

The region could get a break late Sunday when the forecast indicates potential for an onshore breeze to return.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has released a similar forecast, and said people can monitor current air quality conditions at Airmap.ca.

 

