Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Air quality warnings in effect for much of southern B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke worsens across the Okanagan'
Wildfire smoke worsens across the Okanagan
Okanagan residents woke up to an orange, hazy sky Wednesday morning after a wildfire near Keremeos produced large plumes of smoke Tuesday night. As Jayden Wasney reports, the smoke is especially hard on those who work outdoors.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wildfire smoke has led to a number of special air quality statements across most of the southern part of British Columbia.

An air quality warning spans across the 100 Mile, Slocan Lakes, Boundary, Cariboo, East Columbia, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Nicola, North Thompson, Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, West Columbia, West Kootenay and Yoho Park regions.

Smoky conditions are expected to last for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to Environment Canada.

Click to play video: 'Keremeos area fires merge into large blaze'
Keremeos area fires merge into large blaze

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada recommends residents speak with their health-care providers about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home.

According to the provincial air quality health index forecast, Castlegar, Central Okanagan, Cranbrook, Kamloops, North Okanagan and South Okanagan areas will be above 10+ (very high) on the maximum AQHI forecast scale.

The B.C. government is advising residents in these areas to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. It is also recommended to reduce or reschedule outdoor activities, especially for those experiencing symptoms like coughing, throat irritation or trouble breathing.

More on Science and Tech
Environment CanadaBC weatherBCBC governmentBC air qualityAir Quality Warningbc smokespecial air quality statementsBC smokey skiesBC air quality warningsBC smoke warnings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices