Air quality warnings in effect for much of southern B.C.

Wildfire smoke has led to a number of special air quality statements across most of the southern part of British Columbia.

An air quality warning spans across the 100 Mile, Slocan Lakes, Boundary, Cariboo, East Columbia, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Nicola, North Thompson, Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, West Columbia, West Kootenay and Yoho Park regions.

Smoky conditions are expected to last for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to Environment Canada.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada recommends residents speak with their health-care providers about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home.

According to the provincial air quality health index forecast, Castlegar, Central Okanagan, Cranbrook, Kamloops, North Okanagan and South Okanagan areas will be above 10+ (very high) on the maximum AQHI forecast scale.

The B.C. government is advising residents in these areas to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. It is also recommended to reduce or reschedule outdoor activities, especially for those experiencing symptoms like coughing, throat irritation or trouble breathing.