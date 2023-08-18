Drugs, weapons and ammunition seized in Regina traffic stop

An early Friday morning traffic stop in Regina haas resulted in drugs, weapons and ammunition seized by police.
Regina’s canine unit saw a vehicle driving erratically around 3:45 a.m. and stopped the vehicle in the area of 7th Avenue and Halifax Street.
The Regina Police Service saw a bulletproof vest and gun in plain view when officers approached.
Two men were arrested and a search of the passenger and vehicle resulted in police finding drugs, a knife, ammunition and a shotgun.
Officers said 20-year-old Joel Eberts and and Alex Littlechief are facing several weapons-related charges.
Both men made their first appearance in court on Friday.
