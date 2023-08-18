Drugs, weapons and ammunition seized in Regina traffic stop

See more sharing options

An early Friday morning traffic stop in Regina haas resulted in drugs, weapons and ammunition seized by police.

Regina’s canine unit saw a vehicle driving erratically around 3:45 a.m. and stopped the vehicle in the area of 7th Avenue and Halifax Street.

The Regina Police Service saw a bulletproof vest and gun in plain view when officers approached.

Two men were arrested and a search of the passenger and vehicle resulted in police finding drugs, a knife, ammunition and a shotgun.

Officers said 20-year-old Joel Eberts and and Alex Littlechief are facing several weapons-related charges.

Both men made their first appearance in court on Friday.