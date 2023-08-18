Menu

Crime

Drugs, weapons and ammunition seized in Regina traffic stop

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 4:12 pm
Weapons, drugs and ammunition were seized in Regina after a traffic stop Friday. View image in full screen
Weapons, drugs and ammunition were seized in Regina after a traffic stop Friday. File / Global News
An early Friday morning traffic stop in Regina haas resulted in drugs, weapons and ammunition seized by police.

Regina’s canine unit saw a vehicle driving erratically around 3:45 a.m. and stopped the vehicle in the area of 7th Avenue and Halifax Street.

Regina’s ‘Copsicles’ initiative about winning the hearts and minds of youth with frozen treats

The Regina Police Service saw a bulletproof vest and gun in plain view when officers approached.

Two men were arrested and a search of the passenger and vehicle resulted in police finding drugs, a knife, ammunition and a shotgun.

Officers said 20-year-old Joel Eberts and and Alex Littlechief are facing several weapons-related charges.

Both men made their first appearance in court on Friday.

Saskatchewan News Regina News Drugs Regina Police Service Weapons Traffic Stop Ammunition
