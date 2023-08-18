London man charged in downtown parking lot shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place in the downtown core on Thursday.

Officers were initially called to the 600 block of Richmond Street around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting in the parking lot behind a downtown business.

A man was later located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital. The status of his injuries remains unknown.

While police did not disclose the exact location of the shooting, a large police presence could be seen around the area of The CEEPS bar at 671 Richmond St. later Thursday morning.

A man was arrested by police and taken into custody.

Police said in an update on Friday that a victim was robbed of personal property.

Jerome Walcott, 30, of London, has been charged with robbery and theft from a person with violence.

The investigation is ongoing and police are continuing to search for a second suspect.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing. He was last seen in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street on Thursday around 1:30 a.m.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information in relation to this incident, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).