London, Ont. man arrested in overnight downtown shooting, another suspect still wanted

One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding following a shooting in downtown London, Ont., early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Richmond Street around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting in the parking lot behind a downtown business.

According to investigators, a man was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Through the investigation, officers learned that there was a supposed altercation between two groups of people prior to the shooting.

A man was arrested by police and taken into custody.

Police say they are continuing to search for a second suspect.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male wearing dark clothes. He was last seen in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street around 1:30 a.m.

The investigation is in its early stages and has been turned over to the major crimes section.

Anyone who might have been in the area at the time of the incident or who may have information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).